South Africa

Missing 8-year-old allegedly raped and found dead behind church

06 December 2023 - 08:16
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The minor was last seen on Monday by her mother and was reported missing when she did not return home after going out to play with friends.
The minor was last seen on Monday by her mother and was reported missing when she did not return home after going out to play with friends.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

The body of an eight-year-old girl who was reported missing was found in a furrow in Lindley, Free State on Tuesday by a community member who was passing a field behind a local church.

The girl had allegedly been raped.

A 27-year-old suspect has been taken in for questioning.

The minor was last seen on Monday by her mother and was reported missing at about 10pm when she did not return home after going out to play with friends.

“On Monday at midday the child left home on her own and her mother was under the impression her daughter went to play with her friends. She realised at about 10pm that she hadn't come back home. She informed police and reported her as a missing person,” said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring.

Mophiring said on Tuesday at about 7.30am a community member passing a field behind a local church noticed a body inside a furrow and called police.

“Police and ambulance personnel arrived at the crime scene and the child was declared dead and the possibility of rape was observed. She sustained bruises on her neck,” Mophiring said.

A case of murder and rape is being investigated.

Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect can contact Bethlehem family, child protection and sexual offences unit on 082 338 7760. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All CCTV cameras are now working, says eThekwini municipality

Amid the influx of travellers expected to flock to Durban this festive season, the eThekwini municipality has assured residents and holidaymakers ...
News
1 day ago

Cocaine worth R151m found at Durban harbour

In the third major bust at Durban harbour in two months, police seized cocaine valued at R151m which entered South Africa on a boat from Brazil.
News
21 hours ago

Three brothers killed at initiation school in Eastern Cape

Four brothers were shot, three of them fatally, at an initiation school in Nqamakwe in the early hours on Tuesday.
News
18 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  3. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  4. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa
  5. Eastern Cape women arrested for ‘firing’ shots at funeral, injuring one South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream