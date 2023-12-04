South Africa

All CCTV cameras are now working, says eThekwini municipality

04 December 2023 - 15:16
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Florida Road, one of Durban's busiest streets and where Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot dead this year, had one working CCTV camera at the time. The city says all of its cameras are now working to fight crime and track criminals. File photo.
Florida Road, one of Durban's busiest streets and where Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot dead this year, had one working CCTV camera at the time. The city says all of its cameras are now working to fight crime and track criminals. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Amid the influx of travellers expected to flock to Durban this festive season, the eThekwini municipality has assured residents and holidaymakers that all of the city's cameras are now working to fight crime and track criminals. 

The city said it has ensured its closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the inner city are all operational. It said the project of repairing and upgrading the CCTV cameras began in September and is now complete.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city had met the target of  completing repairs by November 30.

“We are pleased with the work undertaken and have ensured that all CCTV cameras in the city centre are in operation ahead of the festive season,” said Kaunda.

In September, the city revealed that it had set aside more than R100m to fix the cameras that have left them “blind” to crime and nearly 90% of them not working. It told TimesLIVE that the cameras, which operate on power and fibre, became defective after some of the fibre cables were washed away during last year’s floods.

City to 'see' after R110m allocated to fix eThekwini's crime blind spots

Less than 14% of the city’s CCTV cameras in Durban are operational
News
2 months ago

Over the months, the city has received backlash for its defective street cameras, as opposition parties raised concerns that this was affecting police investigations and the tracing of suspects. 

After rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were fatally gunned down outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, it was revealed that only one camera in the area was working.

Kaunda said with the city centre under constant surveillance and a high visibility of law enforcement, criminal activity is set to shrink. He said the upgrade of technology to the surveillance cameras will also improve traffic flow management, emergency response times and the overall deployment of critical municipal resources.

There are critical areas and crime hotspots where new installations have been made, Kaunda added. 

“The rollout plan will see CCTV cameras expanding to residential areas, including townships and suburbs. We also call on communities to work with the city and all law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.”

Last week the city revealed that law enforcement has been beefed up in eThekwini in anticipation of about 1-million visitors this festive season, with the hotel occupancy rate expected to be about 62% compared with 57% last year.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘They have to meet their maker to liberate society’: Malema on hitmen syndicate behind KZN killings

EFF leader Julius Malema believes the government has not done enough to clamp down on violent killings carried out by a growing syndicate of hitmen ...
Politics
1 hour ago

KZN taverns urged to help police fight festive season domestic violence

Violence against women committed by patrons after visiting taverns and drinking establishments has been cited amongst the main contributors to high ...
News
3 days ago

Three security officers raped during robbery at Durban transport depot

Three female security officers were attacked and raped at gunpoint by a group of armed men who stormed a KwaZulu-Natal transport department depot in ...
News
1 week ago

Matric exam invigilator assaulted at Umlazi high school

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned an attack on a school official who was beaten after invigilating the natural science matric ...
News
1 week ago

eThekwini 'blind' to crime as almost 80% of CCTV cameras not working

Cameras have proven to be vital for investigating any crime, yet, eThekwini municipality still has close to 80% of its CCTV cameras not working.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. ‘We are comforted by your prayers’ — Family of matric pupil who died from snake ... South Africa
  3. Cash-strapped SANDF 'spent R5m on general's funeral' — report South Africa
  4. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  5. King Phalo Airport in East London hit by power outage South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream