Swift justice for four guilty of dealing in drugs

Four people who were arrested at a house where there was a fully functional methcathinone (CAT) laboratory in Benoni on Wednesday were convicted and sentenced the next day.

The head of the Hawks in Gauteng Maj-Genal Ebrahim Kadwa welcomed the sentencing of Chima Giftson Elkanah, 35, Christian Obumnaeme Chijioke, 35, Evans Mkpa Onyeani, 37, and Ugochukwu Kenneth Eleghasim, 44.

They were each sentenced to six years’ imprisonment by the Benoni magistrate’s court for dealing in drugs.

They were arrested by members from the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation and West Rand K9 unit on Wednesday.

A warrant of arrest was granted for a house in Lakefield, Benoni, and upon arrival a CAT laboratory was discovered.

Several chemicals and equipment to manufacture CAT were also found and seized. Police found 5kg of CAT hidden inside the house and 12kg was found in one of the suspects’ vehicle, Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi said.

TimesLIVE