South Africa

Swift justice for four guilty of dealing in drugs

19 December 2023 - 20:50 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Four people were each sentenced to six years in prison for dealing in drugs. Stock photo.
Four people were each sentenced to six years in prison for dealing in drugs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Four people who were arrested at a house where there was a fully functional methcathinone (CAT) laboratory in Benoni on Wednesday were convicted and sentenced the next day. 

The head of the Hawks in Gauteng Maj-Genal Ebrahim Kadwa welcomed the sentencing of Chima Giftson Elkanah, 35, Christian Obumnaeme Chijioke, 35, Evans Mkpa Onyeani, 37, and Ugochukwu Kenneth Eleghasim, 44. 

They were each sentenced to six years’ imprisonment by the Benoni magistrate’s court for dealing in drugs. 

They were arrested by members from the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation and West Rand K9 unit on Wednesday. 

A warrant of arrest was granted for a house in Lakefield, Benoni, and upon arrival a CAT laboratory was discovered.  

Several chemicals and equipment to manufacture CAT were also found and seized. Police found 5kg of CAT hidden inside the house and 12kg was found in one of the suspects’ vehicle, Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi said.  

TimesLIVE 

Cele calls for police to be more visible on the streets this festive season

Police minister Bheki Cele told members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police to be more visible in communities and increase ...
News
2 hours ago

'Being Nigerian is not a crime,' say Nigerians in protest after death of compatriot in police custody

Nigerians living in Gauteng have declared their nationality "is not a crime" and demanded action against police who allegedly intimidate, torture and ...
News
1 day ago

Lauren Dickason sleeps with teddy bears made from children’s clothes while she awaits sentencing

Lauren Dickason's daughters' names are embroidered on the feet of the teddy bears and she sleeps with them to remember the “wonderful cuddles” she ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSPCA obtains order interdicting spread of defamatory, false statements South Africa
  3. Paramedic Gerco van Deventer still in Algeria after release from Al-Qaeda ... South Africa
  4. Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving ... South Africa
  5. 'Being Nigerian is not a crime,' say Nigerians in protest after death of ... News

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...