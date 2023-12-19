Sundowns reclaim top spot in Group A via Mokoena’s super strike in Cairo

Teboho Mokoena produced an excellent strike to hand Mamelodi Sundowns huge advantage in their mission to advance to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League as the beat Pyramids FC 1-0 at 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Tuesday night.

However there was great worry on the Sundowns bench when Bafana Bafana midfield general Mokoena hobbled off the field injured in the 35th minute and had to be replaced by Bongani Zungu, who did well in his place.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who also relies heavily on the Sundowns midfielder, will be hoping the injury is not serious enough to keep Mokoena out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January. Broos cannot afford to lose another key player after striker Lebo Mothiba was ruled out of the Nations Cup sustaining an injury playing for French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on Sunday.

Broos will name his final 23-men squad for the tournament on December 28 and Mokoena and Mothiba had been expected to be the among the first names considered.