It goes without saying South Africa has a huge sexual violence problem as the country collectively tries to find solutions to combat this social ill. Could including sexual consent in the school curriculum be a solution?
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teenage boys in Midrand on Sunday.
The boys were expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday on rape charges.
Police said the incident happened at a party in Midrand.
“The matter was reported to the police on Monday. The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit attended to the victim. The police visited known addresses in efforts to trace the perpetrators to no avail,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
One of the suspects was arrested on Wednesday at home, while the other two handed themselves over to police at Midrand police station.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, has spoken extensively about how young men and boys should treat women.
During engagements on the prevention and combating of gender-based violence and femicide that formed part of the Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba in Soweto in August, the president urged men to respect women and vulnerable groups.
The national registry of sexual offenders list was established in 2007 and has 32,000 listed offenders, while 4,000 other people are still on trial.
POLL | Should sexual consent be included in the school curriculum to combat rape?
Image: 123RF
It goes without saying South Africa has a huge sexual violence problem as the country collectively tries to find solutions to combat this social ill. Could including sexual consent in the school curriculum be a solution?
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teenage boys in Midrand on Sunday.
The boys were expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday on rape charges.
Police said the incident happened at a party in Midrand.
“The matter was reported to the police on Monday. The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit attended to the victim. The police visited known addresses in efforts to trace the perpetrators to no avail,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
One of the suspects was arrested on Wednesday at home, while the other two handed themselves over to police at Midrand police station.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, has spoken extensively about how young men and boys should treat women.
During engagements on the prevention and combating of gender-based violence and femicide that formed part of the Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba in Soweto in August, the president urged men to respect women and vulnerable groups.
The national registry of sexual offenders list was established in 2007 and has 32,000 listed offenders, while 4,000 other people are still on trial.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Three teens arrested for allegedly raping girl, 15, at party in Midrand
‘Raise boys to become the men our daughters deserve’: Plea from end-GBV experts
Investigations at special needs school after alleged rapes and ill-discipline
Mother distraught as school brushes off sexual assault of grade 5 pupil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos