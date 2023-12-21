South Africa

UCT begins search for a new vice chancellor

21 December 2023 - 20:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The University of Cape Town has placed the advert for the position of vice chancellor on Tuesday. Applications will close on January 31. File photo.
Image: Shelley Christians

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has officially begun a search for the next vice chancellor by placing an advert for the position.   

The search follows the departure of Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, who was under fire over an exodus of staff and alleged bullying at the university at the end of February. 

In a letter to members of the university community, chair of council Norman Arendse SC said the advert for the position was published online on Tuesday and applications will close on January 31. 

“We are seeking to attract the best candidate to fulfil the task of steering UCT towards the continued pursuit of the university’s Vision 2030, which is anchored around excellence, transformation and sustainability,” Arendse said. 

He said the university was looking for an astute leader with the requisite expertise and insight to contribute to its vision of being the university of the future.  

“We are keen on getting on board a leader who will intellectually contribute and help strengthen our position of being the number one university in Africa and who will ensure that UCT continues to contribute towards addressing complex and critical challenges facing our country, our continent and the world at large.” 

He said the recruitment process was preceded by a series of consultative engagements with the relevant university stakeholders such as council, the institutional forum and senate. 

The vice chancellor will be expected to provide strategic leadership within a collegial environment, which has been at the heart of the university’s success, Arendse said. 

The selection committee includes Arendse, four external council members; two deans elected by senate and two employment equity representatives elected by the chair and co-chairs of the institutional forum. 

Staff representation on the committee include three professors - excluding deans - elected by senate, and two non-professorial members of the academic staff elected by the academic staff. The committee also includes three students.

TimesLIVE 

