One told TimesLIVE he was among those who had not received confirmation of placement towards the end of November, alongside most of his peers.
"Some of us didn't get anything so we notified the head of the ICSP [Internship and Community Service Programme], who said it was an IT glitch and he would make sure [all] the SMSes go out. I'm one of the few at this stage who have not received and SMS," he said.
It was only after making a push with the ICSP head that the 27-year-old doctor, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid victimisation, finally received a WhatsApp message confirming his placement.
He also detailed his frustration and anxiety that came with sorting out placement, saying many resented the department for its poor handling of the situation.
"It's quite anxiety provoking because without doing community service year we're not legally allowed to practice. We're all in our late 20s, so most of us have significant others and children and we have to uproot entire families. The financial implications are huge," he said.
Another doctor told TimesLIVE about her uncertainty securing a job after completing her community service, despite her impressive start as the country's youngest female doctor.
The South Africa Medical Association (Sama) expressed concern over the career uncertainty affecting the country's future doctors.
Challenging year but young doctors continue to thrive
Image: 123RF
It's been a challenging year for young doctors as many grapple with career uncertainty brought on mostly by budget cuts and the long-standing issue of placements for community service.
Earlier this month the national health department said most doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals required to do internships and community service in deserving areas have been told where to report.
The department said it received 10,386 applications, of which 9,395 were placed.
“Most posts were allocated to rural and underserved areas in line with the philosophy of promoting access to universal healthcare. Therefore applicants are encouraged to take up positions where they are allocated to serve the people of South Africa.
“The department has tried hard to accommodate the applicant choices of placement. However, it is impossible for everyone to be placed according to their choice areas and provinces of preference,” it said.
This seems in contrast to what junior doctors told TimesLIVE in wide-ranging interviews about the issue. Many detailed their anxiety sorting out their placements and "waiting with bated breath" to find out where they will be placed in 2024.
Dr Sandile Khubeka is going strong a decade after he became SA’s youngest doctor
One told TimesLIVE he was among those who had not received confirmation of placement towards the end of November, alongside most of his peers.
"Some of us didn't get anything so we notified the head of the ICSP [Internship and Community Service Programme], who said it was an IT glitch and he would make sure [all] the SMSes go out. I'm one of the few at this stage who have not received and SMS," he said.
It was only after making a push with the ICSP head that the 27-year-old doctor, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid victimisation, finally received a WhatsApp message confirming his placement.
He also detailed his frustration and anxiety that came with sorting out placement, saying many resented the department for its poor handling of the situation.
"It's quite anxiety provoking because without doing community service year we're not legally allowed to practice. We're all in our late 20s, so most of us have significant others and children and we have to uproot entire families. The financial implications are huge," he said.
Another doctor told TimesLIVE about her uncertainty securing a job after completing her community service, despite her impressive start as the country's youngest female doctor.
The South Africa Medical Association (Sama) expressed concern over the career uncertainty affecting the country's future doctors.
SA’s youngest female doctor reflects on a ‘rollercoaster’ year as she maps out her future
The association said there "has been chronic under funding for medical officer and registrar positions nationwide" and this "has left many young doctors without jobs upon completion of their compulsory internship and community service".
"The challenge of career uncertainty for young medical doctors will be exacerbated in 2024 by the austerity measures which have seen more than R1.6bn cut from the health budget. Since healthcare service delivery is personnel intensive, achieving such a huge cut will mean cutting down on the human resources budget," said Sama chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa.
"The budget cuts will leave more young doctors without jobs in 2024 and increase career uncertainty for medical students, medical interns and community service doctor."
Amid the challenges, many young doctors continue to thrive and make strides within the profession.
TimesLIVE is profiling three in different stages of their careers: Dr Phelelani Dludla, Dr Thakgalo Thibela and Dr Sandile Khubeka.
One is a bright young doctor who two years ago become South Africa's youngest female doctor and is on the cusp of becoming a fully-fledged doctor. Another made the same record in 2013 when he became the country's youngest doctor and recently qualified as a specialist physician, and the third is known for his passion for mental healthcare and maternity care in rural areas.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Meet the doctor who wants to take rural healthcare to the next level
NHI may lead to exodus of young and healthy, warns BHF
Medic interns express frustration as health department is silent on 2024 placements
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos