South Africa

POLL | Do you think Thabi Leoka should have provided proof of her credentials?

23 January 2024 - 13:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced economist Thabi Leoka's dismissal from his Presidential Economic Advisory Council. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced economist Thabi Leoka's dismissal from his Presidential Economic Advisory Council. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Many people believe beleaguered economist Thabi Leoka would have provided proof of her PhD if she had acquired the qualification from the London School of Economics

The institution denied Leoka's claims that she has a doctorate from it.

According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced Leoka's dismissal from his Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

“On January 22 2024 the presidency communicated to Ms Leoka the immediate termination of her membership in the Presidential Economic Advisory Council,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Leoka's credentials came into focus last week when it emerged her academic qualifications were being questioned. 

The popular economist resigned as a board member of Anglo American Platinum to attend to her health and allegations about fake qualifications, the company said on Monday.

She is in the US undergoing medical treatment for glaucoma.

“On her request, Thabi Leoka has resigned from her position as a nonexecutive director of the company, and consequently the board committees she serves on, with immediate effect to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing in relation to her academic qualifications,” the company said, without owning up to its own processes that did not pick up anomalies on her CV.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thabi Leoka quits Amplats board after doctorate scandal

The company has not owned up to its own processes that did not pick up anomalies on Leoka’s CV
News
20 hours ago

Thabi Leoka was ‘in the running’ for Reserve Bank job

Economist Thabi Leoka’s alleged lie about possessing a doctorate from the London School of Economics is believed to have cost her a chance to be ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  2. Thabi Leoka quits Amplats board after doctorate scandal South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator South Africa
  4. Joburg EMS calls off search for woman swept away in Sunninghill during floods ... South Africa
  5. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted