POLL | Do you think Thabi Leoka should have provided proof of her credentials?

Many people believe beleaguered economist Thabi Leoka would have provided proof of her PhD if she had acquired the qualification from the London School of Economics.
The institution denied Leoka's claims that she has a doctorate from it.
According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced Leoka's dismissal from his Presidential Economic Advisory Council.
“On January 22 2024 the presidency communicated to Ms Leoka the immediate termination of her membership in the Presidential Economic Advisory Council,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Leoka's credentials came into focus last week when it emerged her academic qualifications were being questioned.
The popular economist resigned as a board member of Anglo American Platinum to attend to her health and allegations about fake qualifications, the company said on Monday.
She is in the US undergoing medical treatment for glaucoma.
“On her request, Thabi Leoka has resigned from her position as a nonexecutive director of the company, and consequently the board committees she serves on, with immediate effect to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing in relation to her academic qualifications,” the company said, without owning up to its own processes that did not pick up anomalies on her CV.
