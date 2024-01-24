South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

24 January 2024 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda will continue with his testimony. 

Five men are on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder.

READ MORE:

Dispute over dockets in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hit a slight delay on Tuesday due to a dispute between the state and defence over dockets involving ...
News
1 day ago

Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator

Evidence obtained under oath shows the fatal shooting of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery, ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Witness sings from the grave, saying Meyiwa murder accused was a ‘well-known gun supplier’

According to a witness who has since died in 2022, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi — one of the men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana soccer player ...
News
17 hours ago
