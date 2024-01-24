WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda will continue with his testimony.
Five men are on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder.
Dispute over dockets in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator
LISTEN | Witness sings from the grave, saying Meyiwa murder accused was a ‘well-known gun supplier’
