South Africa

Dispute over dockets in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

23 January 2024 - 12:32
Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, accused of killing Bafana Bafana keeper Senzo Meyiwa, in the dock at the Pretoria high court.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hit a slight delay on Tuesday due to a dispute between the state and defence over dockets involving alleged crimes committed by some of the accused.

When proceedings started on Tuesday morning, state prosecutor George Baloyi told the court about a “serious dispute” between the state and defence over a docket involving Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged crimes and four other dockets.

The docket refers to an unfinalised Nongoma murder and unlawful possession of firearm case involving Ntanzi.

“The defence was of the view that copies can be made of the docket and we therefore could not reach an agreement yesterday,” said Baloyi.

He told the court it was not part of the court order that copies could be made.

However, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said his ruling that no copies of dockets can be made stands. “Those are privileged documents. The accused are not entitled to the documents as a matter of rights,” he said.

The Pretoria high court will continue hearing testimony from Brig Bongani Gininda on Tuesday.
On Monday proceedings were also cut short after the defence requested copies of the docket during Brig Bongani Gininda's testimony.

Mokgoatlheng had earlier told the court the docket could not be made available to the defence.

Gininda said Ntanzi was arrested in connection with the matter but has not yet appeared for charges. He said the matter will be pursued together with three other dockets.

This came shortly after Gininda had read his affidavit highlighting the alleged role of every accused in the “contractual assassination” of Meyiwa.

Gininda's affidavit alleged Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli actively participated in the planning and execution of the “contractual murder “of Meyiwa.

The court has given the defence until 2pm on Tuesday to go through the docket affidavits without making copies.

TimesLIVE

MEYIWA RECAP | Crucial questions that have been answered so far

Investigations reveal that Meyiwa was murdered as a contractual assassination or hit rather than a robbery gone wrong
News
15 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator

Evidence obtained under oath shows the fatal shooting of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery, ...
News
21 hours ago

IN PICS | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused in dock on drugs, ammo rap

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Friday in a separate criminal matter.
News
1 month ago

Assault case opened against Meyiwa murder accused after court scuffle

A prison warder has opened a case of assault against some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after a scuffle on Monday.
News
1 month ago

EFF slams judge Mokgoatlheng’s ‘fighting like in parliament’ remarks

The EFF has criticised judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, for his remarks condemning a scuffle in court ...
Politics
1 month ago
