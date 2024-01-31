City Power technician missing after being hijacked, kidnapped in Lenasia

City Power says one of its employees was hijacked and kidnapped on Wednesday in Lenasia Ext 4 while a team of technicians were busy on site.
A team was attacked by a group of armed criminals who hijacked their white Toyota Hilux GD6 (registration number LG 82 DB GP) and took off with one of the employees.
"We are outraged by such a violent crime meted against our employees while executing their duties. More than anything, we are concerned about the safety of our employee who has been kidnapped by these criminals," said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.
The power entity is providing psychological support to the victims of the hijacking, while working with authorities to find the kidnapped technicians and the hijacked car.
The utility is also conducting a safety assessment to determine whether it is safe for their teams to continue working in the area.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
City Power technicians hijacked while on duty in Lenasia
"We urge residents of Lenasia South Ext 4 and surrounding neighbourhoods to help by providing any information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators and safe rescue of our employee," said Mashava.
Mashava said while City Power has the option to request escorts from the metro police department to enable them to render service to the communities, it is unsustainable and costly and may affect its response times to outages in hostile and volatile areas.
"We will not hesitate to pull out our teams from any area where their safety is compromised."
Anyone with information may contact the police or call City Power risk control on 011-490-7900 or 011-490-7911. Alternatively, one can call City Power’s anonymous line 0800-00-25-87.
