South Africa

BHEKISISA WATCH | Why the Tobacco Bill treats e-cigarettes like smokes

27 February 2024 - 11:27 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
Ex-smoker Kurt Yeo thinks e-cigarettes have saved his life and are an effective way to quit traditional tobacco.

Lung doctors disagree and say while vapes are possibly less harmful than cigarettes, they are not harmless. 

About one in four South African university students uses e-cigarettes, and public health experts say marketing specifically targets young people. 

Antismoking activists hope the Tobacco Bill, which declares e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes should be regulated in the same way, will be passed by parliament this year.

This Health Beat episode shows why some young people view vapes as luxury items and are attracted by advertising gimmicks.

Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela and Ruan Visser

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

TimesLIVE

