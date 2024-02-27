WATCH | US church shooting by woman caught on police body cam, CCTV reveals off-duty officers’ actions

WARNING: Distressing content
Body cam and CCTV footage has been released by US police showing the moments leading up to the shooting at Lakewood Church, one of the largest evangelical churches in the US led by televangelist Joel Osteen.
A woman in her early 30s entered the megachurch on February 11, armed with a long rifle and accompanied by a child around five years old, and started firing.
Two off-duty officers, one a Texas alcoholic beverage commission agent and the other a Houston police officer, killed the attacker before she could fatally shoot anyone inside the church, which was preparing to host a Spanish-language service, said Houston police chief Troy Finner.
The video shows multiple angles and POVs of the tragic event.
