World

WATCH | US church shooting by woman caught on police body cam, CCTV reveals off-duty officers’ actions

27 February 2024 - 11:24 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

WARNING: Distressing content

Body cam and CCTV footage has been released by US police showing the moments leading up to the shooting at Lakewood Church, one of the largest evangelical churches in the US led by televangelist Joel Osteen.

A woman in her early 30s entered the megachurch on February 11, armed with a long rifle and accompanied by a child around five years old, and started firing.

Two off-duty officers, one a Texas alcoholic beverage commission agent and the other a Houston police officer, killed the attacker before she could fatally shoot anyone inside the church, which was preparing to host a Spanish-language service, said Houston police chief Troy Finner.

The video shows multiple angles and POVs of the tragic event.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Off-duty cops stop, kill female shooter at Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas

A woman in her early 30s entered the megachurch, armed with a long rifle and accompanied by a child around five years old, and started firing.
News
2 weeks ago

Judge blocks California from suing makers of 'abnormally dangerous' guns

A US federal judge on Wednesday blocked California's attorney-general from enforcing a new law that allows residents, the state and local governments ...
News
5 days ago

1 dead, 21 hurt in shooting near end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured Wednesday when gunshots were fired at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Capetonians earn more than R25m selling excess solar PV power to city South Africa
  2. Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice South Africa
  3. Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt news
  4. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  5. Student constable arrested on charge of raping colleague South Africa

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains