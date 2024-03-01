South Africa

Disgusted magistrate jails man who raped his mother, 60

01 March 2024 - 14:07 By TimesLIVE
A son who raped his mother has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A North West man has been sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment for raping his mother.

Magistrate Gilbert Sono from the Moretele regional court expressed his “disgust” at the actions of the 31-year-old.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the son had attacked his 60-year-old mother at their home in Stinkwater near Moretele on the evening of July 17 2021.

“He found his mother cooking in the kitchen. He dragged her to the bedroom and raped her. Shortly after this ordeal, she managed to escape and reported the matter to his younger sister. They reported the matter to police.”

He was arrested the next day and subsequently pleaded guilty.

