South Africa

Load-shedding suspended during the day this weekend

01 March 2024 - 20:33 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The power utility expects 2,560MW of generating capacity to be returned to service by Monday. Stock photo.
The power utility expects 2,560MW of generating capacity to be returned to service by Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

There will be no load-shedding from 5am to 4pm this weekend, Eskom announced on Friday. 

It said due to the anticipated return to service of additional generating units, stage 2 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm. Stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am Sunday. This alternating pattern of suspending load-shedding from 5am until 4pm and implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated on Sunday.” it said.

Eskom said unplanned outages have further reduced to 13,921MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 6,831MW. 

The power utility expects 2,560MW of generating capacity to be returned to service by Monday. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Eskom again takes load-shedding responsibility from Ekurhuleni

Eskom will from Friday resume directly load-shedding of Ekurhuleni customers after the city's repeated failure to adhere to the agreed-upon code of ...
News
1 day ago

Load limiting rolling out in Lusikisiki

Eskom is going live with another load-limiting pilot site on Thursday in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape for residents with smart meters.
News
1 day ago

Fiscal support from Treasury helps Eskom ramp up maintenance

Eskom has managed to claw back 3,510MW, has seen an improvement in the energy availability factor and ramped up planned maintenance between January ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R1.3m spent for Mama Joy, Botha Msila Rugby World Cup visit South Africa
  2. eThekwini municipality gets interdict to stop workers causing 'mayhem' South Africa
  3. Joburg council demolishes illegal structures to build wellness centre South Africa
  4. Teen killed in Braam drive-by shooting was second-year student at UJ South Africa
  5. IN PICS | SAPS head office evacuated after being declared ‘unfit for human use’ South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court