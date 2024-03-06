South Africa

Cops question two women and two men over missing Joslin Smith

06 March 2024 - 07:28 By Kim Swartz
Arrests are imminent over the disappearance of Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay.
Image: Executive mayor Andrè Truter/Facebook

Four individuals have been taken in for questioning by police as part of an extensive investigation into the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay.

Two women and two men aged between 26 and 34 are being interviewed by Western Cape detectives, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa .

Smith disappeared after being left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend at the Middlebos informal settlement on February 19.

"It is envisaged that as the investigation unfolds, light will be shed as to her whereabouts or what happened to her.

"With the investigation gaining momentum, arrests are on the cards," said Potelwa.

The investigation into the child's disappearance saw the team of detectives visiting several places within the West Coast town and interviewing other people.

The search for the missing girl brought together individuals, NGOs, community activists, police officials, neighbourhood watches and representatives from different spheres of government .

