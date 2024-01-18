South Africa

Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found

18 January 2024 - 08:13
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lindokuhle Ntsethe, a grade 1 pupil at Sydenham primary school went missing after getting into the wrong taxi
Lindokuhle Ntsethe, a grade 1 pupil at Sydenham primary school went missing after getting into the wrong taxi
Image: Supplied

A five-year-old Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after jumping into the “wrong taxi” on the first day of school was found on Thursday.

Olwethu Ntsethe told TimesLIVE her son Lindokuhle was found at Sydenham Primary School.

“We are here at the school. The child was here this morning. I cannot give any more details at this moment as we just got here,” she said.

The relief could be heard in her voice.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal education department, Lindokuhle, a first-time pupil at Sydenham Primary School, took the “wrong” taxi when school was dismissed early due to severe weather warnings.

Departmental spokesperson Musi Mahlambi said the mother had been to three police stations on Wednesday but the boy was not there.

Late on Thursday night, Ntsethe told TimesLIVE she had opened a missing person case.

She urged people to share a poster to help search for her son as many had confused Lindokuhle with a grade R Waterloo boy, who also took the wrong taxi home.

The Waterloo boy was reunited with his parents when the taxi driver found their contact details in his school bag.

Ntsethe told TimesLIVE that she would provide more information on her son’s disappearance later on Thursday .

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Fire stops opening of Phoenix high school

It was not back to school for hundreds of pupils at Phoenix Secondary School, north of Durban, after a fire broke out on Tuesday.
News
22 hours ago

It was a bumpy start to the year for some pupils — experts suggest solutions to smoothen the ride

On the first day of school as many as 21,000 Gauteng pupils had not been placed
News
10 hours ago

IN PICS | Back to school snaps of celebrity kids

"Bundle of joy has grown so quickly. The other day I held her at birth. Now starting school," writes Sol Phenduka.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Why inland and coastal schools are opening at the same time this year

It has been common for coastal schools to open a week after inland schools, but this has changed in 2024 due to public holidays and the upcoming ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  3. Early home time for KZN schools after level 5 storm warning South Africa
  4. More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain South Africa
  5. Sanlam manager suspended pending probe into pro-Palestine road rage complaint South Africa

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.