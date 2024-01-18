A five-year-old Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after jumping into the “wrong taxi” on the first day of school was found on Thursday.
Olwethu Ntsethe told TimesLIVE her son Lindokuhle was found at Sydenham Primary School.
“We are here at the school. The child was here this morning. I cannot give any more details at this moment as we just got here,” she said.
The relief could be heard in her voice.
According to the KwaZulu-Natal education department, Lindokuhle, a first-time pupil at Sydenham Primary School, took the “wrong” taxi when school was dismissed early due to severe weather warnings.
Departmental spokesperson Musi Mahlambi said the mother had been to three police stations on Wednesday but the boy was not there.
Late on Thursday night, Ntsethe told TimesLIVE she had opened a missing person case.
She urged people to share a poster to help search for her son as many had confused Lindokuhle with a grade R Waterloo boy, who also took the wrong taxi home.
The Waterloo boy was reunited with his parents when the taxi driver found their contact details in his school bag.
Ntsethe told TimesLIVE that she would provide more information on her son’s disappearance later on Thursday .
TimesLIVE
Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found
Image: Supplied
A five-year-old Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after jumping into the “wrong taxi” on the first day of school was found on Thursday.
Olwethu Ntsethe told TimesLIVE her son Lindokuhle was found at Sydenham Primary School.
“We are here at the school. The child was here this morning. I cannot give any more details at this moment as we just got here,” she said.
The relief could be heard in her voice.
According to the KwaZulu-Natal education department, Lindokuhle, a first-time pupil at Sydenham Primary School, took the “wrong” taxi when school was dismissed early due to severe weather warnings.
Departmental spokesperson Musi Mahlambi said the mother had been to three police stations on Wednesday but the boy was not there.
Late on Thursday night, Ntsethe told TimesLIVE she had opened a missing person case.
She urged people to share a poster to help search for her son as many had confused Lindokuhle with a grade R Waterloo boy, who also took the wrong taxi home.
The Waterloo boy was reunited with his parents when the taxi driver found their contact details in his school bag.
Ntsethe told TimesLIVE that she would provide more information on her son’s disappearance later on Thursday .
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Fire stops opening of Phoenix high school
It was a bumpy start to the year for some pupils — experts suggest solutions to smoothen the ride
IN PICS | Back to school snaps of celebrity kids
Why inland and coastal schools are opening at the same time this year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos