South Africa

Cape Town trains 1,000 new metro police officers to help SAPS fight crime

22 April 2024 - 13:18
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Training of 1,000 new metro police candidates is under way in Cape Town.
Training of 1,000 new metro police candidates is under way in Cape Town.
Image: CoCT

The City of Cape Town is training 1,000 potential new metro police officers as part of an 18-month full-time learnership which includes extensive physical training, training on legislation, theory and practical experience.

The initiative called “Project 1,000” hopes to build on the Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (Leap) which has already deployed 1,300 new officers on the ground in crime hotspots in the city.

“I was impressed to see Leap and metro police candidates taking on their intense physical fitness training this morning [Monday],” Western Cape premier Alan Winde said.

“More than 28,000 arrests have been made by our Leap officers since the province and city teamed up in 2019 to invest in more policing resources.”

The City of Cape Town allocated R35m to the project this year.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “We aim to keep growing our policing resources over time to help SAPS fight crime. Our investments are showing promising results, particularly in helping SAPS combat gang, gun and drug crime.

“City policing operations confiscated 447 illegal firearms in the past two financial years. Firearm-related arrests went up 35% in 2022/2023, with law enforcement also doubling annual drug arrests from 4,000 to 8,000 in the same period,” he said.

The programme began in December 2023 after an extensive recruitment process. 

“I wish all our candidates well and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in our communities,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Nearly 100 shots fired as gangs battle it out in Manenberg

Rival gangs turned Manenberg into a war zone on Tuesday evening, firing nearly 100 bullets from 20 different locations within a 1km radius in the ...
News
1 week ago

DA promises Western Cape voters 800,000 jobs and better safety

Premier Alan Winde pledges clean government, less crime, more schools
News
2 weeks ago

Q&A with Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for police oversight & community safety

The Desmond Tutu Health Foundation has warned that rampant violent crime in the Western Cape is affecting free health services. Chris Barron asked ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Suspected stolen mountain bikes, essential infrastructure seized from Cape Town 'scrap metal dealer'

A cable theft tip-off in the dead of night led authorities to a house packed with allegedly stolen items of essential infrastructure and an ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  2. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  3. Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets South Africa
  4. Popular DJ and MC Peter Mashata shot dead in Soshanguve South Africa
  5. Seven classrooms burnt at North West school South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets