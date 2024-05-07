ActionSA Gauteng chair, youth forum chair missing after alleged hijacking

ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni and chair of the party’s youth forum Hluphi Gafane are believed to have been victims of a hijacking on Tuesday evening.

The party's national chair, Michael Beaumont, said both Ngobeni and Gafane were missing.

“ActionSA leadership is working closely with the families, the vehicle tracking company and law enforcement agencies. Everything that can be done to expedite the safe return of our leaders is being done,” Beaumont said.

TimesLIVE