Russian PM says US-Russia ties at low ebb but Trump 'friendly'

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that US-Russia ties were the worst he could recall, but that US President Donald Trump struck him as a friendly person keen to establish positive working contacts with Russia.

Medvedev, who met Trump in Manila this month, said in a televised interview that relations between the two countries were terrible, but that there was still a chance to improve them.

He also accused U.S. politicians of playing the "Russia card" to achieve their own aims and influence Trump's attitude towards Russia.