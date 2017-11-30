World

Russian PM says US-Russia ties at low ebb but Trump 'friendly'

30 November 2017 - 13:35 By Reuters
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that US-Russia ties were the worst he could recall, but that US President Donald Trump struck him as a friendly person keen to establish positive working contacts with Russia.

Medvedev, who met Trump in Manila this month, said in a televised interview that relations between the two countries were terrible, but that there was still a chance to improve them.

He also accused U.S. politicians of playing the "Russia card" to achieve their own aims and influence Trump's attitude towards Russia. 

