World

From Hlaudi to Kanye, these folks are gunning for the top seat

29 January 2019 - 05:58 By Odwa Mjo
Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng launched the African Content Movement and hopes to become South Africa's next president.
Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng launched the African Content Movement and hopes to become South Africa's next president.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

In recent years the highest seat in the land has been contested by not just politicians with a heavy political background and influence, but also by non-politicians who think they can make the cut. 

Here's a list of those who think they can make the cut.

John McAfee 

Tech pioneer John McAfee announced in 2018 that he would run for US president in 2020, as the antivirus software founder tweeted.

According to ABC, McAfee admits that he hasn't filed taxes in eight years, and won't be returning to the US, but hopes to campaign by providing volunteers with thousands of pictures of his face and thousands of speakers to blast out his voice during door-to-door campaigns. 

Hlaudi Motsoeneng 

The controversial former SABC head has made it very clear that he is running for Cyril Ramaphosa's position.

In 2018 Hlaudi Motsoeneng launched the African Content Movement, which is set to contest national elections this year.

"I am going to contest [against President Cyril] Ramaphosa because I want to be the president of the country. I don’t think Ramaphosa can defeat me. I am going to shock the country," he told The Sowetan. 

'Ramaphosa can't defeat me' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng to launch political party

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has repeated his desire to occupy office in the Union Buildings. He is planning to launch his own political ...
Politics
1 month ago

Howard Schultz 

CNN reported on Monday that sources close to the former chief of Starbucks say that he is considering running for US president in the 2020 elections through an independent bid.

In the previous years Howard Schultz had hinted that he was not interested in becoming first citizen of the US.

Kanye West

Grammy award winner Kanye West announced that he would run for president in 2020 during his acceptance speech at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In recent months, the rapper publicly showed his support for US President Donald Trump through his Twitter rants and a controversial visit to the White House.

Kanye West still plans to run for president in 2020: I have a view on humanity

It turns out Kanye West was not kidding when he announced his intentions to run for President at the MTV Music Video Awards last year. Speaking to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Teen’s journey from her to him embraced by school South Africa
  2. SABC employees left in lurch as salaries not paid South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. SA languishes behind other African countries in latest corruption index South Africa
  5. Gerrie Nel and Barry Roux team up to defend Coligny killers South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X