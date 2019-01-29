From Hlaudi to Kanye, these folks are gunning for the top seat

In recent years the highest seat in the land has been contested by not just politicians with a heavy political background and influence, but also by non-politicians who think they can make the cut.

Here's a list of those who think they can make the cut.



John McAfee



Tech pioneer John McAfee announced in 2018 that he would run for US president in 2020, as the antivirus software founder tweeted.



According to ABC, McAfee admits that he hasn't filed taxes in eight years, and won't be returning to the US, but hopes to campaign by providing volunteers with thousands of pictures of his face and thousands of speakers to blast out his voice during door-to-door campaigns.