From Hlaudi to Kanye, these folks are gunning for the top seat
In recent years the highest seat in the land has been contested by not just politicians with a heavy political background and influence, but also by non-politicians who think they can make the cut.
Here's a list of those who think they can make the cut.
John McAfee
Tech pioneer John McAfee announced in 2018 that he would run for US president in 2020, as the antivirus software founder tweeted.
According to ABC, McAfee admits that he hasn't filed taxes in eight years, and won't be returning to the US, but hopes to campaign by providing volunteers with thousands of pictures of his face and thousands of speakers to blast out his voice during door-to-door campaigns.
In spite of past refusals, I have decided to again run for POTUS in 2020. If asked again by the Libertarian party, I will run with them. If not, I will create my own party. I believe this will best serve the crypto community by providing the ultimate campaign platform for us.— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 3, 2018
Hlaudi Motsoeneng
The controversial former SABC head has made it very clear that he is running for Cyril Ramaphosa's position.
In 2018 Hlaudi Motsoeneng launched the African Content Movement, which is set to contest national elections this year.
"I am going to contest [against President Cyril] Ramaphosa because I want to be the president of the country. I don’t think Ramaphosa can defeat me. I am going to shock the country," he told The Sowetan.
Howard Schultz
CNN reported on Monday that sources close to the former chief of Starbucks say that he is considering running for US president in the 2020 elections through an independent bid.
In the previous years Howard Schultz had hinted that he was not interested in becoming first citizen of the US.
Kanye West
Grammy award winner Kanye West announced that he would run for president in 2020 during his acceptance speech at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
In recent months, the rapper publicly showed his support for US President Donald Trump through his Twitter rants and a controversial visit to the White House.