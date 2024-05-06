The old and dilapidated multistorey building demolished on Sunday at the University of South Africa (Unisa) Sunnyside campus in Pretoria was built in 1964.
The 13-storey Huis Potgieter building was demolished by implosion to make way for the development of new infrastructure on the campus including the construction of an envisaged multipurpose centre that will not only service Unisa staff and students but also the surrounding community.
According to the university, the building was dilapidated and not structurally sound for renovations. Concerns about its state were raised by both the city council of Tshwane and the university community.
“Huis Potgieter was a 5,910m2 building previously owned and used by another organisation for residential purposes before it was purchased by the university. It was vandalised over a long period before the university took it over,” said Unisa.
Unisa said the multipurpose centre would provide sports and conferencing facilities and academic support services.
The project, in the design development phase, is expected to commence in 2025.
TimesLIVE
'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
