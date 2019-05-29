WATCH | Thai motorcyclist miraculously avoids injury after car flips on top of him

A motorcycle rider had a lucky escape after a car spun out of control, rebounded off a barrier then knocked him off his bike. The man was riding in the hard shoulder on a motorway in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, on May 17.

Dash cam footage shows how a white Mazda suddenly veered across three lanes and smashed into a metal barrier after losing control.

The vehicle was just inches in front of the motorcyclist before it hit the barrier, flipped over, then knocked him to the ground.

Miraculously, he was able to pick himself up from the accident and walk away with only cuts and bruises.