World

Human rights groups voice concern about allegations of surveillance in El Salvador

01 February 2022 - 09:45 By Reuters
A report revealed that the cellphones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists, several of whom were investigating alleged state corruption, have been hacked since mid-2020 with the Israeli-designed spyware.
A report revealed that the cellphones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists, several of whom were investigating alleged state corruption, have been hacked since mid-2020 with the Israeli-designed spyware.
Image: Pexels/Adrianna Calvo/ File photo

International human rights groups called on Monday for authorities in El Salvador to open an investigation into allegations that journalists and activists had their phones hacked and implanted with the sophisticated spyware Pegasus.

In mid-January, The Citizen Lab, which studies spyware at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs, released a report saying that the cellphones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists, several of whom were investigating alleged state corruption, have been hacked since mid-2020 with the Israeli-designed spyware.

In response, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), its Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression (RELE), and the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central America and the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean (OHCHR) released a joint statement on Monday calling for a probe into the findings.

"(We) urge the state to investigate the reported facts effectively and impartially, and ensure the protection of the integrity of the victims,” the statement said.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week, attorney-general Rodolfo Delgado said he would investigate the allegations, without elaborating.

The Bukele government has said that El Salvador was not a client of NSO Group Technologies, the Israeli company that developed Pegasus.

NSO, which has long kept its client list confidential, has declined to comment on whether El Salvador was a Pegasus customer. The company has said that it sells its products only to “vetted and legitimate” intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  3. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zandile Mafe takes the stand, reveals 'friendship' with Eugene ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...
Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...