World

Iranian parliament issues conditions for return to nuclear deal

20 February 2022 - 13:19 By Dubai Newsroom
The 250 parliamentarians stated that US and European parties should guarantee not to exit a revived agreement and that the "snapback mechanism" will not be triggered by them.
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

A majority of Iran's parliament on Sunday issued a statement of conditions to be met if Tehran is to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers, the country's official IRNA news agency reported.

It also demanded the lifting of all US sanctions in a verifiable process.

Reuters

