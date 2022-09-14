×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Sweden’s prime minister resigns as full vote tally confirms her defeat

15 September 2022 - 09:00 By Niclas Rolander and Jonas Ekblom
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat and announced she will resign as the opposition looked set to score a victory in one of the closest elections ever in the largest Nordic country.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat and announced she will resign as the opposition looked set to score a victory in one of the closest elections ever in the largest Nordic country.
Image: Bloomberg

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat and announced she will resign as the opposition looked set to score a victory in one of the closest elections ever in the largest Nordic country.

Andersson — who became the nation’s first female prime minister last year — told reporters in Stockholm she will submit her resignation early on Thursday.

The announcement came as the country’s election authority was about to release the results of the full vote count from Sunday’s election, in which Andersson and a loose coalition supporting her was defeated by an opposition bloc led by Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson. 

“If Ulf Kristersson’s alternative doesn’t hold, I am ready to lead,” Andersson said, adding she has no plans to step down as leader of the Social Democrats. “Sweden will be only one or two votes away from a government crisis,” she said.

Kristersson, 58, is slated to lead a government with support from a very slim majority in parliament, like the one Andersson governed with, which has led to several tumultuous years in Swedish politics. 

The Moderate leader has started talks with three parties that backed his candidacy, including the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats — which are now the country’s second largest political force after Andersson’s Social Democrats. 

The main obstacle facing Kristersson as he seeks to take over Andersson’s job is to square differences between the Sweden Democrats and the much smaller Liberals, who seek to keep the nationalists as far as possible from power.

While the Sweden Democrats garnered more votes than the Moderates, Kristersson remains the top candidate for the premiership, as a government led by nationalist leader Jimmie Akesson would be opposed by a majority in parliament.

“The Swedish people have voted for change,” Akesson said in a Facebook post. “The process to make Sweden nice again starts. It is time to start rebuilding the safety, welfare and cohesion. It is time to put Sweden first.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

‘Start by resigning. The country will be great again’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla tells Ramaphosa

"You are selling out now,” Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla told Ramaphosa.
Politics
2 days ago

Portugal's health minister resigns after emergency services closures

Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido resigned on Tuesday following widespread criticism of her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetric ...
News
2 weeks ago

Johannesburg’s Mlandu resigns after report against Shadrack Sibiya concealed

Mesuli Mlandu, the executive director in the city manager’s office in Johannesburg, on Friday tendered his resignation with immediate effect.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry