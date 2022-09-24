World

UK says Russia struck dam this week on Siverskyi Donets river

24 September 2022 - 09:29 By Juby Babu
Local residents stand next to the debris of a destroyed building in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 21, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River in northeast Ukraine this week using short-range ballistic missiles or similar weapons, the British military said on Saturday.

The attack on September 21 and 22 followed an earlier one on the Karachunivske dam near Krivyi Rih in central Ukraine on September 15, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin, adding that Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers.

Russian commanders may be attempting to strike sluice gates of the dams to flood Ukrainian military crossing points, the ministry said in its bulletin released on Twitter.

The attacks are unlikely to have caused significant disruption to Ukrainian operations due to distance between damaged dams and combat zones, according to the ministry.

