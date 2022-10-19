World

State Dept says Russia resorting to 'desperate tactics' after martial law declaration

19 October 2022 - 19:43 By Reuters
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 10, 2022.
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 10, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer/ File photo

The United States said it was no surprise Russia was resorting to "desperate tactics" after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine that Russia claims as its own.

"It should be no surprise to anybody that Russia is resorting to desperate tactics to try and enforce control in these areas," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a daily press briefing.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  2. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  5. Bokgabo Poo's suspected killer known as Harry Potter was 'always around ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT