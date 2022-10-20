World

Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case for 'promoting terrorism'

20 October 2022 - 16:45 By Reuters
Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin, is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years for fraud, contempt of court and parole violations, all of which he rejects as trumped-up charges intended to silence him.
Image: Encounters/File photo

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that authorities had opened a new criminal case against him for promoting terrorism and extremism.

“I am a genius of the underworld,” said Navalny, who is able to post on Twitter through his lawyers and allies.

“You all thought I had been isolated in prison for two years, but it turns out I was actively committing crimes. Luckily, the Investigative Committee was vigilant and didn't miss a thing.”

There was no immediate official confirmation of the new case.

Reuters

