World

Yemen's Houthis attack al-Dhabba oil terminal, force ship to leave

22 November 2022 - 06:11 By Reuters
Yemen's Houthis attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadhramaut province on Monday, the group and Yemen's internationally-recognised government said. Stock photo.
Yemen's Houthis attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadhramaut province on Monday, the group and Yemen's internationally-recognised government said. Stock photo.
Image: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Yemen's Houthis attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadhramaut province on Monday, the group and Yemen's internationally-recognised government said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis fired a projectile from a drone that landed at the entrance of the terminal, which is located in the town of al-Shihr, two workers at the terminal told Reuters.

Panamanian-flagged vessel Pratika had entered the terminal to load a shipment of crude but left after the attack, the workers said.

The Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which is part of the British Royal Navy, said it received a report that a missile or rocket attack had been carried out at al-Shihr against a single-point mooring at 1212 GMT. All crew and the vessel were safe, UKMTO said, withholding the ship's name.

The Houthis' military spokesperson said a ship was forced to leave the port at al-Dhabba.

Refinitiv data showed Pratika in the Gulf of Aden at 1952 GMT, headed for Suez.

The Saudi-backed government's military said al-Dhabba's oil export platform was hit.

The seven-year-old war between the Iran-aligned Houthis and a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has divided Yemen, with the movement largely holding the north.

The Houthis have been attacking oil ports in government-held areas as they pile pressure to extract economic gains in UN-led talks for an extended truce deal that have dragged on. Officials say these attacks have disrupted crude oil exports, choking state revenues.

READ MORE

Yemen's warring parties agree only to renew two-month truce, UN says

Yemen's warring sides agreed to renew a two-month truce expiring on Tuesday, the United Nations envoy said, despite international pressure for an ...
News
3 months ago

SA, gushing in its relations with Saudis, is yet to learn there is no honour among autocrats

Hopes of political reform when crown prince Mohammed bin Salman took over five years ago have been dashed, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says

The second shipment of humanitarian food aid since Russia's invasion left Ukraine for Yemen on Tuesday, the World Food Programme said in a statement.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  5. Police shed further light on fatal shooting of DJ Sumbody South Africa

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike