Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Mdumiseni Ntuli diagnoses the ANC, chats Zuma incarceration fabrications

22 November 2022 - 06:10
Ntuli diagnoses problems of the governing party and speaks about "lies" he found himself embroiled in, including plotting to have former president Jacob Zuma incarcerated.
Ntuli diagnoses problems of the governing party and speaks about "lies" he found himself embroiled in, including plotting to have former president Jacob Zuma incarcerated.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Listen to the conversation:

ANC “top six” contender Mdumiseni Ntuli spoke to Sunday Times Politics Weekly.

He assesses the governing party and speaks about “lies” he found himself embroiled in with former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, including plotting to have former president Jacob Zuma incarcerated.

Ntuli is running for the secretary-general position. He is confident he will receive the support of most provinces at the December elective conference and is prepared to declare his financial statements.

He says the ANC will have no future if its leadership is not changed.

Ntuli, now former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary, also speaks about “negative campaigns” against him before the 2017 conference at Nasrec.

He joins the host of the episode, Kgothatso Madisa.

Production by Bulelani Nonyukela.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | Mashatile talks positions, SOEs, Phala Phala, former presidents

Paul Mashatile hosted the Sunday Times Politics Weekly team at his home to chat, rolling up his sleeves to be “hands on deck” if elected ANC deputy ...
Politics
5 days ago

PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps over Duarte’s final moments

ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane opens up to 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' about dirty politics, why she is contesting and ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | We need transition from the generation that fought for freedom: ANC top six hopeful Lamola

ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola talks to Sunday Times Politics Weekly about his personal life and politics.
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | I need to put on my big girl panties and keep going: Phalatse

'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' hosts the mayor, who has since been reinstated and says she still believes in coalitions, but that the ANC bloc is ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  3. David Mabuza’s committee to give ANC MPs ‘the line’ on Phala Phala Politics
  4. Lies were told about Cyril in KZN, says Mdumiseni Ntuli Politics
  5. KZN PEC endorsing Phumulo Masualle is aimed at dividing Eastern Cape, says ... Politics

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike