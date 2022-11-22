ANC “top six” contender Mdumiseni Ntuli spoke to Sunday Times Politics Weekly.
He assesses the governing party and speaks about “lies” he found himself embroiled in with former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, including plotting to have former president Jacob Zuma incarcerated.
Ntuli is running for the secretary-general position. He is confident he will receive the support of most provinces at the December elective conference and is prepared to declare his financial statements.
He says the ANC will have no future if its leadership is not changed.
Ntuli, now former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary, also speaks about “negative campaigns” against him before the 2017 conference at Nasrec.
He joins the host of the episode, Kgothatso Madisa.
Production by Bulelani Nonyukela.
For more episodes, click here.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Mdumiseni Ntuli diagnoses the ANC, chats Zuma incarceration fabrications
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Listen to the conversation:
He joins the host of the episode, Kgothatso Madisa.
Production by Bulelani Nonyukela.
