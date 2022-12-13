World

UK faced highest level of strikes in October for more than a decade

13 December 2022 - 10:44 By Kylie MacLellan
The government has warned hiking pay to match inflation will only worsen the problem.
The government has warned hiking pay to match inflation will only worsen the problem.
Image: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The United Kingdom lost 417,000 working days to labour disputes in October, the highest since November 2011, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Workers across a range of sectors have gone on strike in recent months, from rail workers to teachers, postal staff to lawyers, as pay rises fail to keep pace with double digit inflation.

Strikes are due to take place nearly every day in December, with widespread disruption on the railways on Tuesday as rail workers begin their latest 48-hour walkout. Nurses are due to strike on Thursday for the first time in their union's history.

The government has warned hiking pay to match inflation will only worsen the problem.

"Any action that risks embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, and stunt any prospect of long-term economic growth," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK's Truss refuses to rule out welfare cuts to fund economic plan

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to rule out cutting benefit payments by less than soaring inflation to help fund her tax-cutting growth ...
News
2 months ago

UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  4. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  5. WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga News

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala