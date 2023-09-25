World

16 killed in accident at state-owned coal mine in China's Guizhou province

25 September 2023 - 10:17 By Andrew Hayley
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
At least 16 people died in a coal mine accident in China. File photo.
At least 16 people died in a coal mine accident in China. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ adam88x

At least 16 people were killed in a coal mine accident in Panzhou city in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Sunday, according to a filing by the mine's owner, Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday.

Rescue operations at the mine are under way and a team has been dispatched to Guizhou province to guide the efforts, state media outlet Xinhua reported on Monday.

All coal mines in Panzhou city have suspended production for a day, according to Shanghai-based commodities consultancy Mysteel. Guizhou's mine safety administration told Reuters it did not have information on the situation.

The area has a total production capacity of about 52.5-million metric tons per year of mostly coking coal, representing about 5% of China's coking coal production capacity, according to Mysteel.

The state-owned company, also called Guizhou Panjiang, has ordered safety inspections at all its mines and has taken measures to ensure safe production, the exchange filing said.

The company operates seven coal mines with a total capacity of about 17.3-million tons. The mine where the accident took place has an annual capacity of 3.1-million tons, according to Mysteel.

The accident follows similar incidents in the country's coal mines, including a collapse at an open pit mine in the Inner Mongolia region in February that killed 53 people.

Authorities have announced a measures to improve safety in the sector, including restrictions on smaller mines and plans to accelerate the use of automation underground.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Illegal coal mine shut down in Mpumalanga

Mining equipment worth R60m and coal valued at R12m has been seized at an illegal coal mine in Carolina, Mpumalanga.
News
3 days ago

Transnet woes place 35,000 coal jobs at risk

Up to 35,000 coal mining jobs could be on the line due to export constraints on the coal corridor as a result of Transnet weaknesses.
Business Times
1 week ago

Optimum coal mine to pay R6.9m to transport department for unpaid licence fees

Mpumalanga's Optimum coal mine has agreed to pay more than R6m to the department of roads and transport for unpaid licence fees.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ANC MP mourns brother killed during robbery in Ekurhuleni, speaks out against ... South Africa
  2. Mashatile calls for transformation in engineering industry South Africa
  3. Investigating officer shot dead in Westbury South Africa
  4. Mabalingwe wild fires rage while community copes with crisis News
  5. Global organised crime index likely to show increase in South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...