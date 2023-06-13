South Africa

Optimum coal mine to pay R6.9m to transport department for unpaid licence fees

13 June 2023 - 11:45
The SIU found that the national and provincial transport departments were owed R6.9m in respect of trucks and smaller vehicles owned by Optimum. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Mpumalanga's Optimum coal mine has agreed to pay back more than R6m to the department of roads and transport for unpaid licence fees. 

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said the mine, once owned by the Gupta family, has signed an acknowledgment of debt (AoD) with them to pay back about R 6.9m in six instalments.

This related to unpaid motor licensing fees and penalties incurred between January 2018 and November 2022. 

The mine went into business rescue in February 2018 after the Gupta family fled the country to Dubai, seemingly to evade prosecution over their alleged involvement in widespread corruption and state capture.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the AoD emanates from the SIU investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration in the national and provincial departments of transport.

“The SIU's investigation focused on conduct by officials or agents of the departments or any other person which related to the registration of motor vehicle ownership and/or licensing details and non-payments of motor vehicle licensing fees, arrears and penalties.

“The SIU analysed the information obtained from the department of transport and Road Traffic Management [Corporation], as well as eNatis data.

“After sifting through eNatis data, the SIU determined the department is owed R6.9m in respect of trucks and smaller vehicles owned by Optimum,” Kganyago said.

He said the SIU wrote a letter of demand to Optimum to pay the licensing fees, arrears and accumulated penalties on the vehicles. Optimum will pay the debt in six equal instalments of R1.15m. The last payment will be in August 2023.

Kganyago said the signing of the AoD does not exempt other legal processes from being followed. 

TimesLIVE

