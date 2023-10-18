World

Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds as Palestinians, Israelis blame each other

18 October 2023 - 06:53 By Nidal Mughrabi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rescue personnel work at the scene after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other in Gaza City, Gaza Stri, in this screen grab obtained from video on October 17 2023.
Rescue personnel work at the scene after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other in Gaza City, Gaza Stri, in this screen grab obtained from video on October 17 2023.
Image: REUTERS TV

A strike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, deepening tensions in the Middle East and raising the stakes for US President Joe Biden as he flies to Israel on Wednesday to signal support for its war against Hamas.

Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility. Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority's health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre”.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims, but the incident has inflamed a region already in crisis since Hamas carried out an October 7 cross-border rampage against communities in southern Israel in which at least 1,300 people died.

Palestinian ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said rescuers were still pulling bodies from the rubble.

Al Jazeera carried footage showing a frantic scene as rescue workers scoured bloodstained debris for survivors. Rescuers and civilians were shown carrying away at least four victims in body bags. A Gaza civil defence chief gave a death toll of 300, while health ministry sources put it at 500.

Biden's complex diplomatic mission to the Middle East was supposed to calm the region and shore up humanitarian efforts for Gaza, but after the strike, Jordan cancelled a planned summit with the US president, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Abbas also cancelled plans to meet Biden, as Palestinian security forces fired teargas and stun grenades to disperse antigovernment protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah as popular anger boiled.

Protests also took place at Israel's embassies in Turkey and Jordan and near the US embassy in Lebanon, where security forces fired teargas towards demonstrators.

Before the hospital strike, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died in Israel's 11-day bombardment that began after the Hamas assault, which caught Israel by surprise and led to nearly 200 people being taken to Gaza as hostages.

Humanitarian aid

Speaking to reporters as Biden flew to Tel Aviv, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Biden would put “tough questions” to Israeli leaders but did not give details.

Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet seeking to get a sense of Israel's plans and aims, Kirby said. He also aims to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, where millions of Palestinians are surviving with scant food, fuel and water due to Israel's siege.

“He'll be asking some tough questions, he'll be asking them as a friend, as a true friend of Israel, but he'll be asking some questions of them,” Kirby said.

It was unclear what Biden could accomplish during his visit. Kirby said the US president planned to speak with Abbas and Sisi on his way back to Washington.

“This sort of murky but horrific event makes diplomacy harder and increases escalation risks,” said Richard Gowan, UN director at International Crisis Group.

Biden has previously said the US does not want the conflict to flare up into a wider war, but the State Department took no chances, and told Americans not to travel to Lebanon, as Israel and the Islamist group Hezbollah exchange fire in Lebanon's south.

Iran, which supports Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah, has warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggressions against Palestinians.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Hamas leader sends SOS to Naledi Pandor over humanitarian aid

Dirco spokesperson says SA is ready to share its experience in mediation and conflict resolution
News
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa: ANC calls for immediate end to Hamas-Israel hostilities and return to negotiations

The ANC’s national executive committee has described as "genocidal and atrocious" Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Politics
1 day ago

South Africans tell of terror in Israel

South Africans living in Israel and Palestine have told of the terror they experienced this week as missiles and rockets rained down on them.
News
3 days ago

Repent! Gayton McKenzie tells government after showing support for Palestine

Jewish community outraged after President Ramaphosa sides with ‘terrorists’.
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa's Palestine pledge

Pro-Israel lobby reacts with fury, accusing Ramaphosa Jihadists', as pro- an anti-Israel group face off in SA
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Britain aims for global leadership role with AI safety summit Sci-Tech
  2. Biden heads to Israel after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds World
  3. Tributes for Prof Shadrack Gutto, who died aged 72 South Africa
  4. Same-sex marriage: LGBTQ+ Indians vow to fight on after setback World
  5. Air pollution missing from two-thirds of national climate plans Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Impeached public protector joins EFF