World

UN names Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator after aid vote

27 December 2023 - 09:00 By Don Durfee and Daphne Psaledakis
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Palestinians inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on December 20 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' outgoing finance minister, will be the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza from January 8. File photo.
Palestinians inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on December 20 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' outgoing finance minister, will be the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza from January 8. File photo.
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

The UN on Tuesday named a coordinator to oversee humanitarian relief shipments into Gaza as part of a UN Security Council resolution adopted on Friday to boost humanitarian aid.

Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' outgoing finance minister, will be the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza starting on January 8, the UN said.

“In this role she will facilitate, co-ordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments for Gaza,” the UN said.

She will also establish a “mechanism” to accelerate aid into Gaza through countries not involved with the conflict.

A veteran UN diplomat, Kaag previously headed an international team of weapons experts charged with overseeing the elimination of Syria's chemical stockpile.

No embassy staff hurt in blast near Israeli mission in Delhi

An explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday did not kill or wound any staff members, authorities said, adding that investigations ...
News
3 hours ago

In July she announced she would leave government because of the increasingly “toxic” environment for politicians in the Netherlands.

“We look forward to co-ordinating closely with Ms Kaag and the UN office for project services on efforts to accelerate and streamline the delivery of live-saving humanitarian relief to Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Friday's Security Council resolution stopped short of calling for a ceasefire after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a US veto.

It calls for “urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”.

Amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the US abstained to allow the 15-member council to adopt a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire, believing it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and free hostages taken by Hamas.

After Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages on October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with an assault that has laid much of Gaza to waste.

Palestinian health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza said nearly 21,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, with more feared buried under rubble. Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3-million people have been driven from their homes, many several times.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel bombs northern Gaza, reports mounting military losses

Israel bombed areas of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, with fighting throughout Sunday morning, residents and Palestinian media said, ...
News
2 days ago

Israel pushes for control in northern Gaza; Biden, Netanyahu discuss outlook

Israel fought to wrest full control of northern Gaza from Hamas militants as the US and Israeli leaders discussed the outlook for the 11-week-old ...
News
2 days ago

Biden 'heartbroken' that American believed kidnapped by Hamas is dead

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was "heartbroken" by the news that an American named Gadi Haggai is believed to have been killed by ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...