World

UK's Rwanda asylum legislation to return to parliament after Easter

22 March 2024 - 09:15 By Muvija M
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Legislation that seeks to block further court challenges to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda will next be debated in parliament on April 15.

The government wants to relocate thousands of asylum seekers who arrive in Britain on small, inflatable boats each year to live in Rwanda, but legal challenges have so far prevented anyone being sent to the East African country yet.

To overcome objections by the court, Sunak's government is passing the bill that declares Rwanda a safe country for asylum seekers and disapplies parts of human rights law in an attempt to block further legal challenges.

The bill must return to the House of Commons after the House of Lords on Wednesday defeated the government and reinstated demands for greater protections in a process known as “ping pong", where it is passed between the two parliamentary chambers until they can agree the final wording.

The legislation will now be debated after the House of Commons' Easter break according to an announcement of upcoming parliamentary business by leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK plan to deport refugees to Rwanda to be delayed after new parliamentary defeats

The passage of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's contentious bill to deport refugees to Rwanda may be delayed until at least next month after the ...
News
1 day ago

UK closer to passing Rwanda asylum law after changes overturned

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's contentious bill to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda moved closer to becoming law on Monday after his government ...
News
3 days ago

UK's Rwanda plan for asylum seekers could cost more than R14,5bn

The British government's controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda might end up costing more than £600m (R14.5bn) to deport 300 refugees, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steinhoff's Markus Jooste died from gunshot wound to the head, say cops South Africa
  2. Former North West Development Corporation CFO in court for fraud South Africa
  3. Disgraced Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste dies from alleged suicide: reports South Africa
  4. Duo arrested for murder of Dr Michael Isabelle reveal their 'accomplice' was ... South Africa
  5. Joburg residents threaten legal action if sewer stench and pollution isn't ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry