Isuzu unveils an electric D-Max bakkie

22 March 2024 - 09:13 By TIMESLIVE
The electric D-Max will be unveiled the Bangkok International Motor Show on March 27.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu Motors has unveiled a battery electric vehicle (BEV) version of its D-Max bakkie.

The D-Max BEV prototype is the first fully electric vehicle from the brand and will make its global debut at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand from March 27 to April 7.

The D-Max BEV combines the rugged performance and versatility expected of an Isuzu vehicle with the environmental benefits of electric propulsion, said Isuzu. Developed to meet a wide range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs, the battery-powered bakkie boasts a 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity and a full-time 4WD system that makes it suitable for a variety of applications, from urban commuting to off-road adventures.

A 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery supplies juice to two electric motors with combined outputs of 130kW and 325Nm, giving the one-tonner a claimed maximum speed of more than 130km/h. Newly developed e-Axles in front and rear offer improved performance on rough roads and a linear acceleration feel characteristic of BEVs — all while minimising noise and vibration, said Isuzu.

The company plans to launch the D-Max BEV in select mainland European markets in 2025, with further expansion to the UK, Australia, Thailand and other countries based on market demand and the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Isuzu hasn’t announced whether the electric D-Max will be coming to South Africa.

The seventh-generation 1-tonne Isuzu, formerly called the KB, was launched here in April 2022 and diesel versions are built in Gqeberha. The D-Max has become more comfortable and hi-tech without losing the hard-working credentials for which its KB forerunners became known.

