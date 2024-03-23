World

Death toll in Moscow shooting rises to 93 people - Investigative Committee

23 March 2024 - 10:48 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

At least 93 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Flames leapt into the sky and plumes of black smoke rose above the venue, Reuters pictures and video showed.

Russian media reported a second blast at the venue and there were reports that some of the gunmen had barricaded themselves somewhere in the building.

The shooting appeared to have begun at a concert of the band “Picnic”.

“Suddenly there were bangs behind us — shots. A burst of firing — I do not know what,” one witness who asked not to be named told Reuters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured when five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at people at a ...
News
16 hours ago

Fourth of July shooter on rooftop kills 6 in Chicago's Highland Park suburb

A gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, killing six and ...
News
1 year ago

Several hit by gunshots, one arrested at Copenhagen mall - Danish police

Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots and one person had been arrested at a shopping centre in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare find of 150 classic cars to be auctioned in Mzansi news
  2. Jooste took home more than R650m from Steinhoff International in 4 years South Africa
  3. Three Zimbabweans nabbed with suspected stolen diesel in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Samwu required to explain why it should not be fined R3m for being in contempt ... South Africa
  5. UK royal Kate having chemotherapy after 'huge shock' of cancer discovery World

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament