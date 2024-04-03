World

Philippines says it is committed to maintaining position at Second Thomas Shoal

03 April 2024 - 08:12 By Karen Lema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024.
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

The Philippines will continue resupply missions to soldiers stationed in a grounded warship off Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea and China's attempts to foil them will be met with a response, a top security official said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Security Council, said the Philippines remains committed to keep the BRP Sierra Madre which it deliberately grounded in 1999 to bolster its maritime claims to the disputed waters.

“Our commitment to maintain (BRP Sierra Madre) will always be there. Any attempt by China to interfere with resupply missions will be met by the Philippines in a fashion that protects our troops both doing resupply and those that are (on shoal),” Malaya told a maritime forum.

The disputed shoal in the South China Sea has been a flashpoint of recent maritime run-ins between Manila and Beijing, including the Chinese coast guard's use of water cannons that have injured Filipino soldiers.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion in annual ship commerce. Its territorial claims overlap with waters claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, a decision Beijing has rejected.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa
  2. Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes South Africa
  3. Durban metro cop who allegedly shared video of dead girlfriend appears on ... South Africa
  4. Nine suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, KZN South Africa
  5. Life in jail for rapist who was seen at police station by his victim South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...
South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges