World

France lets farmers use more pesticides to protect sugar output

05 April 2024 - 13:56 By Sybille de La Hamaide
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
“With a mild winter, we have a very high risk of aphids multiplying and therefore of yellows disease on sugar beets”: Deputy Agriculture Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.
“With a mild winter, we have a very high risk of aphids multiplying and therefore of yellows disease on sugar beets”: Deputy Agriculture Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.
Image: Li Zhongfei/ File photo

French farmers will be allowed to apply more pesticides on their sugar beet fields this year due to a high risk of attacks from an insect carrying a disease that had ravaged crops in 2020, France's deputy agriculture minister said on Friday.

The yellows disease led to a 26% fall in French sugar output in 2020, prompting the government to allow sugar beet growers to use a pesticide called neonicotinoids banned in the European Union over risks to bees.

France had to drop the exemptions last year after an EU court said these were illegal, but farmers and scientists say alternatives as effective as the pesticide are not ready yet.

“With a mild winter, we have a very high risk of aphids multiplying and therefore of yellows disease on sugar beets,” Deputy Agriculture Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, told France Bleu Nord radio.

“Beet is sugar, we are not going to import more sugar without taking care of this risk, so our objective is to give solutions to farmers.”

Beet growers will be allowed to make up to five applications of Spirotetramat, developed by Bayer CropScience under the brand Movento, from two currently, with three applications allowed from the start and another two in case needed, she said.

This comes in addition to ISK Bioscience's flonicamid-based pesticide Teppeki, which has been in use for years, the farm ministry said separately.

The sugar beet area in France is expected to rebound slightly this year, after a 6% drop to a 14-year low in 2023, as farmers are encouraged by high sugar prices.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. More arrests to follow over KPMG R16m bursary money fraud case South Africa
  4. VIP protection officer's son finally in court after AfriForum intervention South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa launches rail terminal with 1,000 employees at Durban port Politics

Latest Videos

Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'
South Africa: Footballer and olympian Luke Fleurs killed in car hijacking