World

Fire kills six newborns at baby hospital in India's capital

26 May 2024 - 09:01 By Arpan Chaturvedi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six more children were rescued and taken to a different hospital, with one on a ventilator.
Six more children were rescued and taken to a different hospital, with one on a ventilator.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

Six newborns have died in a fire at a baby care hospital in India's capital New Delhi, local authorities said on Sunday. Television footage showed firefighters attempting to douse the fire which broke out late Saturday night and engulfed the hospital in the eastern part of the city.

The fire department told news agency ANI, in which Reuters owns a minority stake, that six more children were rescued and taken to a different hospital, with one on a ventilator. The fire has since been brought under control.

The owner of the baby hospital has fled, Delhi police said.

"The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on social media platform X.

The fire occurred a day after 27 people were killed in a fire at an entertainment centre in the western state of Gujarat. Local media have reported that two people have been detained in connection with that incident. (

Reuters

Gupta brothers arrested in India are not Ajay and Atul: Lamola

The Gupta brothers reported to have been arrested in India are not the ones the South African government has obtained warrants of arrest for.
News
1 day ago

South Asia faces extreme weather with heatwave in India, cyclone in Bangladesh

South Asia is experiencing extreme weather conditions, with at least nine killed due to a suspected heat stroke in India's west, while parts of ...
News
2 days ago

Ozempic: how weight-loss drug turns women into baby-making machines

While the drug has received praise, using it comes with risks, experts warn
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Sugar in baby food: why Nestlé needs to be held to account in Africa

The WHO has called for a ban on added sugar in products for babies and young children under three years of age
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Related articles

  1. Lax testing fuelled wave of cough syrup poisonings Africa
  2. Limpopo hospital mix-up leaves mom with double trauma of burying two babies News

Most read

  1. Gupta brothers arrested in India are not Ajay and Atul: Lamola South Africa
  2. 'R55 for laptops, coffee machines': Makro glitch sees pricing errors South Africa
  3. Cyberattacks: Government pension fund members can’t access some services months ... Sci-Tech
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night South Africa
  5. Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...