Elon Musk donates Cybertrucks to assist fire-ravaged LA community

Elon Musk has donated Tesla Cybertrucks to assist one of the most seriously ravaged communities in the Los Angeles fires, which have caused widespread devastation throughout southern California since Tuesday.
Altadena, located north of Pasadena and affected by the Eaton fire, was almost completely devastated during the start of the ongoing wildfire tragedy, the worst in the city's history, which has seen more than 155,000 people evacuated and left at least 24 people dead.
Several Cybertrucks were sent on Sunday to the Altadena station of the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department, to be used as giant power banks, assist with power supply and to provide Starlink internet terminals and free Wi-Fi in the area.
Image: ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
Cybertrucks, all-electric trucks which cost upwards of $120,000 (R2.3m), can provide backup power to homes for up to three days and power small coffee shops. The futuristic, 5.9m-long vehicle features a stainless steel exterior which helps to reduce dents, damage and long-term corrosion.
Tesla will be sending additional Cybertrucks to Malibu and other affected areas around LA. Due to the donations being made, Cybertruck deliveries for customers in California will be delayed.
Musk, born in Pretoria, is the richest person in the world, ranked No 1 on the Forbes Magazine Forbes 400 (2024), which listed his real-time net worth at $416.1bn (R7.96-trillion).
In addition to owning social media platform X, Musk cofounded seven companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and artificial intelligence start-up xAI.
TimesLIVE
