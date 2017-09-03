Politics

Firing of Schalk Human a victory for state capture‚ DA says

03 September 2017 - 09:33 By Timeslive
Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba’s decision to fire acting Chief Procurement Officer Schalk Human‚ together with two other senior officials‚ without any explanation‚ is a victory for the “get National Treasury brigade”‚ including President Jacob Zuma‚ the Guptas and ANN7.

That’s according to Democratic Alliance spokesman on finance David Maynier.

“The fact is that Schalk Human and the officials who worked with him were some of the most important soldiers in the battle against state capture‚ and yet they were made to walk the plank by a minister who does not have the guts to stand up and fight for National Treasury‚” Maynier said on Saturday.

“What makes it worse‚” Maynier added‚ “is that the minister is trying to hide behind the Director-General of the National Treasury‚ Dondo Mogajane‚ in an effort to deflect responsibility for what is a shocking decision that risks compromising National Treasury.

“We need to know what the minister knew‚ and when he knew it‚ and so I will‚ therefore‚ be submitting a series of parliamentary questions probing the firing of Schalk Human and other senior officials‚ at National Treasury.”

