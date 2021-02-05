Jacob Zuma orders ANCYL not to block Julius Malema from Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma is said to have instructed members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal not to prevent EFF leader Julius Malema from entering his Nkandla homestead, apparently after receiving reports they were planning to do so.

“They are mobilising. We will chase youth league members because the visit is not political,” said a source with intimate details of the meeting scheduled for Friday.

Zuma and Malema stunned the country this week when they agreed on Twitter to have a meeting over tea.

TimesLIVE understands Malema is due to arrive in Nkandla at 11am.

“[The] Old man said youth league members must not stop Julius. Juju is coming at around 11am or 12pm with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. It will be a meeting extended to lunch,” said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

The meeting comes after Zuma announced he would defy a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry.