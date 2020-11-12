Politics

Mzwandile Masina accused of being a 'political flip-flop' for defending Ace Magashule

12 November 2020 - 14:09
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has defended Ace Magashule.
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has defended Ace Magashule.
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has been accused of being “a political flip-flop” after he defended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, just months after he called for implicated officials who have pending court action against them to “step aside”.

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that an arrest warrant issued for Magashule is related to the controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State, awarded in 2014.

Magashule was the premier of the province at the time.

On November 10 2020, the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. In October, seven others were arrested relating to the same multimillion-rand asbestos removal tender Magashule is being investigated for. Here's what you need to know about the Hawks' arrests and warrant for Magashule

Case against 7 accused in Free State asbestos fraud postponed to next year

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and two others are expected to be added as co-accused in the R255m Free State asbestos corruption case.
1 day ago

Masina shared two tweets in defence of Magashule, one of which he apparently deleted after the backlash. However, screenshots of the tweet continue to make rounds on social media as scores call him out.

“Arresting leadership based on apartheid laws does not make sense. I reject this arrest and will be in court with my SG to support him against this democratic disgrace. No stepping down is applicable until those documents are unsealed in court. No to selective prosecution,” read the alleged deleted tweet.

In another tweet, Masina suggested Magashule was being targeted for his stance on “Radical Economic Transformation (RET)". 

On Wednesday, after an ANC briefing on Magashule, the mayor again took to Twitter to express his support.

Masina's stance came as a shock to many, because in September he protested against corrupt officials within the ANC and called for all implicated in corruption to be held accountable.

He picketed along with a small group outside the St George Hotel in Pretoria, where ANC national executive committee (NEC) members had gathered for a meeting.

“Today I am here as a member of the ANC and I believe the NEC of the ANC is looking into the issues that are going to ensure that we restore the integrity and the value system of the ANC. I felt that it is important for me to be here to picket, to add my voice and to say 'enough is enough',” he said at the time.

Masina said no one is bigger than the ANC and the party must not be destroyed in an attempt to save individuals.

Many called Masina out on his “double standards” and called for the ruling party to discipline him.

Masina has not responded on social media to the backlash.

