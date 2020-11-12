Mzwandile Masina accused of being a 'political flip-flop' for defending Ace Magashule

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has been accused of being “a political flip-flop” after he defended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, just months after he called for implicated officials who have pending court action against them to “step aside”.

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that an arrest warrant issued for Magashule is related to the controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State, awarded in 2014.

Magashule was the premier of the province at the time.