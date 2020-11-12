Mzwandile Masina accused of being a 'political flip-flop' for defending Ace Magashule
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has been accused of being “a political flip-flop” after he defended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, just months after he called for implicated officials who have pending court action against them to “step aside”.
The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that an arrest warrant issued for Magashule is related to the controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State, awarded in 2014.
Magashule was the premier of the province at the time.
On November 10 2020, the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. In October, seven others were arrested relating to the same multimillion-rand asbestos removal tender Magashule is being investigated for. Here's what you need to know about the Hawks' arrests and warrant for Magashule
Masina shared two tweets in defence of Magashule, one of which he apparently deleted after the backlash. However, screenshots of the tweet continue to make rounds on social media as scores call him out.
“Arresting leadership based on apartheid laws does not make sense. I reject this arrest and will be in court with my SG to support him against this democratic disgrace. No stepping down is applicable until those documents are unsealed in court. No to selective prosecution,” read the alleged deleted tweet.
In another tweet, Masina suggested Magashule was being targeted for his stance on “Radical Economic Transformation (RET)".
You can arrest Magashule for all his sins, but not his ideas of Radical Economic Transformation. We fear nothing, we have been on this road at some point and we fear nothing. The abuse of State organs to further Political ends have short legs. We will meet at the festival OK.— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) November 10, 2020
On Wednesday, after an ANC briefing on Magashule, the mayor again took to Twitter to express his support.
SG is us, we are SG. No retreat no surrender, have received proper briefing from him and more confident to face the future pic.twitter.com/2O9eLqal6P— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) November 11, 2020
Masina's stance came as a shock to many, because in September he protested against corrupt officials within the ANC and called for all implicated in corruption to be held accountable.
He picketed along with a small group outside the St George Hotel in Pretoria, where ANC national executive committee (NEC) members had gathered for a meeting.
“Today I am here as a member of the ANC and I believe the NEC of the ANC is looking into the issues that are going to ensure that we restore the integrity and the value system of the ANC. I felt that it is important for me to be here to picket, to add my voice and to say 'enough is enough',” he said at the time.
Masina said no one is bigger than the ANC and the party must not be destroyed in an attempt to save individuals.
Many called Masina out on his “double standards” and called for the ruling party to discipline him.
So now it's apartheid laws because they are arresting your SG hee,all these years even 9 years of Zuma wasn't apartheid laws,Why you kept when Students were arrested for fighting free Education??? Tell me Masina,you can can fool others not all of us...— Mkhehlekhehle (@AsneleC) November 10, 2020
If you look up “Flip-Flop” in the Dictionary this is who you see...#masina #AceMagashule #ANC pic.twitter.com/Ku2JxE6vTd— Masi (@GomomoM) November 11, 2020
Mzwandile Masina making fool of himself,A leader that changes his position based on who he is dealing with,deserves not to be anywhere near leadership position pic.twitter.com/wR0lxP9qzx— Austi Man (@AustiMan1) November 10, 2020
Mzwandile Masina likes to portray himself as a political heavy weight hey hey! I will support you SG or he hey! I will not serve under Ramaphosa jikijili Ramaphosa his majesty😂😂😂😂— I am Mr Languza to You (@zingisalanguza) November 10, 2020
Who takes Masina seriously?a man knowm for singing for his supper.— iamPravin jamnandas Gordhan (@NtlatlapaBokang) November 10, 2020
I'm left with no choice but to question the integrity of mayor Mzwandile Masina pic.twitter.com/D1VbziD6uO— Best Selling Author (@MeshackBevhula) November 11, 2020
I don't see Masina returning in any meaningful political position next year... This is gross ill-discipline!— Ntombi Zwane (@NtombiZwane13) November 10, 2020
So, Ace the Face will Not be asked to 'Step Aside' and Mzwandile Masina "Arrests based on apartheid does not make sense . . ." Same Old Same Old, False Promises and The Race Card.— Benjamin de Wet (@BenjaminWet) November 12, 2020
Mzwandile Masina doesn’t have the kind of support he thinks he has. Throwing around radical quotes made him think he’s a political heavy weight.— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) November 11, 2020
Masina has not responded on social media to the backlash.
TimesLIVE