Politics

Mbalula calls for ANC members to protect Mantashe amid criticism over energy crisis

25 January 2023 - 09:36
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe told him 'people were after him'. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe told him 'people were after him'. File photo.
Image: Supplied

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for party members to protect mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe at all costs amid criticism over the energy crisis. 

Mbalula said Mantashe complained to him that some party members had criticised him after he defended the use of coal to generate power. 

He said Mantashe was complaining as if he “had no hope”, saying people were “after him”.

“There is general anarchy in the organisation. When there is a problem you have 15 speakers and everybody thinks they have an opinion. There is nothing wrong with comrades talking. 

“I have already addressed [former tourism minister and ANC stalwart] Derek Hanekom. I said: ‘This is how you want to thank us in retirement, that you have an opinion about Mantashe? It might be an opinion that is profound but don’t you think it belongs somewhere, so that we resolve it’?” said Mbalula. 

He said Mantashe was under attack from “liberals” over the issue of energy. 

“We are not saying anything must not be done, we are talking about a balancing act. We are not saying we are abandoning coal,” he said. 

'Mbalula is not a boy!' Gwede Mantashe hits back at Ace Magashule

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has hit back at former ANC Free State strongman Ace Magashule, who on Friday called newly elected ANC ...
Politics
3 days ago

Earlier this month Mantashe claimed Eskom could be fixed within the next six to 12 months. 

Speaking on eNCA he said: “Eskom must do introspection. Do we have the capacity, technically, to deal with the crisis? If not, can we go out and look for that capacity? If we don’t do that, it will be a very complex problem.  

“It will take us six to 12 months to sort the issue if we pay attention to the issue.”

Mantashe said Eskom should focus on power station maintenance to increase generation from its existing capacity.

“In Eskom, we have 48,000MW connected to the grid but Eskom at best can give us 26,000MW. There is 22,000MW that is idling but connected. It is not decommissioned and if there was a focus on servicing and maintaining those megawatts, we would not have load-shedding.”

At the ANC’s recent 55th national conference, the party discussed Eskom being placed within the energy ministry, a moved slammed by some opposition parties

The move would give power to Mantashe, who has been critical of Eskom in the past.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Youth economic council defends Eskom's proposed move to energy ministry

The South African Youth Economic Council has welcomed the proposal adopted by the ANC to move Eskom from the department of public enterprises to the ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Leaders must pay attention to ANC members, says Gwede Mantashe

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has warned members of the ANC in the Free State to guard against people who would do "anything and everything" to ...
Politics
3 days ago

'You must protect the president at all cost': Gwede Mantashe

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has called on party members in the Free State to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa and his office at all ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse faces another possible removal from office Politics
  3. Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State Politics
  4. Ntuli eyes Luthuli House, extends olive branch to Mbalula Politics
  5. 'Mbalula is not a boy!' Gwede Mantashe hits back at Ace Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials