Motorists have been warned about protest action in Olievenhoutbosch, where several roads have been blockaded with burning tyres and rocks.
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said Tulip Road towards the R511 is closed off by protesters and motorists should use alternative routes.
“The R55 from Centurion towards Diepsloot is also affected and closed off by protesters,” Mahamba said.
He said they are deploying teams to monitor and control the situation.
“ It is not yet clear what the protest is about,” he said.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla saidthough there is no protest action in Diepsloot itself, traffic was backed up around the R55 and N14 as motorists are unable to access the road due to the protest in Olievenhoutbosch.
Protest in Olievenhoutbosch, roads blockaded
Image: Phathu Luvhenga/TimesLIVE
