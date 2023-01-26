Politics

Taking the Rams by the Horns

PODCAST | 'A DA march that wasn't'

26 January 2023 - 12:06 By Sowetan Reporter
DA supporters march from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the ANC's headquarters Luthuli House to highlight the load-shedding crisis.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The DA marched past Luthuli House and the ANC Youth League members did not whip them into line. So says our podcaster Rams Mabote as he chews on this week’s main political event in Johannesburg.

About 5,000 DA members marched to the ANC’s headquarters Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday over rolling blackouts.

In this latest episode of Taking The Rams By The Horns on SowetanLIVE, Rams unpacks the drama, chaos and comedy that unfolded during the march.

LISTEN HERE:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts 

‘’The DA was not actually marching to Luthuli House but past Luthuli house. That’s a first. The march was redirected and it turns out the members of the ANC Youth League, those toothless young lions, were waiting and ready for the DA, sjamboks in hand, to defend Luthuli House.

‘’Why carry whips, you ask? They said the whips were to direct the DA members to Megawatt Park, offices of Eskom.”

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone was not deterred by the sjamboks. ‘’I would like to see the person who sjamboks me. They won’t reach me. That I know for sure,” she said.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe accused the DA of being provocative:  “How do you march to a political party to take a memorandum on electricity? Do you see a power station here at Luthuli house? There is no Kusile [power station] here. There is no power station here. They [DA] are opportunistic, provocative and grandstanding.”

SowetanLIVE

