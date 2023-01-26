Politics

eThekwini council meeting to elect deputy mayor cancelled after ANC, EFF no-show

Fuming opposition parties call for absentee members to foot the bill

26 January 2023 - 12:04 By LWAZI HLANGU
Rows of empty seats in the ANC section of the scheduled full council sitting of the eThekwini municipality.
Rows of empty seats in the ANC section of the scheduled full council sitting of the eThekwini municipality.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

The first eThekwini council meeting to elect a new deputy mayor had to be cancelled after a no-show by the ANC and the EFF.

The meeting was called to fill vacant positions in the city’s executive committee and elect a new deputy mayor after the removal of Philani Mavundla from the position in December.

However, the absence of ANC and EFF councillors made it impossible for the meeting to reach the minimum required for it to continue.

Council speaker Thabani Nyawose said only 80 of the 222 councillors were present. For a council meeting to meet quorum, at least 112 councillors must attend.

Opposition parties were furious and bemoaned the wasteful expenditure as a result of the postponed meeting, including the hiring of the ICC venue and the logistics. They proposed that the absentee councillors foot the bill.

Nyawose confirmed the meeting would be reconvened within seven days.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda facing motion of no confidence

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is facing an uncertain future after the Active Citizens Coalition filed an urgent motion of no confidence against him ...
Politics
4 hours ago

eThekwini ANC firm on decision to oust Philani Mavundla

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it will stick to a coalition agreement with small parties in eThekwini, but insists former deputy mayor Philani ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Violent protests over service interruptions 'irresponsible', says eThekwini

The eThekwini municipality has condemned violent protests against service interruptions, saying they are irresponsible and cause delays in restoring ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  2. ACDP's 'first lady' and leader of Women of Destiny Lydia Meshoe has died Politics
  3. Why Ramaphosa is yet to appoint SABC board Politics
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse faces another possible removal from office Politics
  5. WRAP | Load-shedding an ANC-made problem, says DA at Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg